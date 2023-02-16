Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Soggy day in store

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - We are waking up to very mild temperatures as we wait on the rain.

Wet weather will move in by late this morning or early this afternoon.

A few light showers are possible as you head to work but the more widespread action is on deck for the second half of the day.

The rain won't clear out of here entirely until Friday morning.

Some heavy downpours are possible, with rain totals between one quarter and one half inch.

Temperatures today will be a tad cooler topping out in the low to mid 60s. 

Cold air is on the way and by Friday afternoon temps will tumble into the mid 40s before bottoming out in the 20s overnight.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way this weekend to go along with the cooler temps.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. 

A mix of sun and clouds is in store Sunday with highs in the mid to Upper 50s. 

