What's open and closed on July 4

New York (CNN) — Americans across the country will celebrate Independence Day with barbeques, fireworks and - for many - a day off from work.

The Fourth of July marks the birth of American independence, the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

This year, the Fourth of July will fall on a Tuesday.

Here's what will be open and closed.

Retail

Most major grocers, such as Kroger



(KR) and Walmart, will be open as usual. Target



(TGT) will also be open during normal hours.

Trader Joe's locations will close at 5 pm on July 4th, the company said.

However, wholesale retailers will be closed or on alternate hours. Costco will be closed. Sam's Club will be operating on shorter hours, from 8 am to 6 pm for plus members and 10 am to 6 pm for club members.

Make sure to check if local businesses are closed or have alternate hours.

Financial services

July 4 is a Federal Reserve banking holiday, so most bank branches across the country will be closed. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will also get the day off.

As always, online banking services and ATMs will be available.

Postal services

The US Postal Service will be closed on Tuesday and won't be delivering mail.

Normal FedEx services will be closed. However, FedEx Office will be open with modified hours and FedEx Custom Critical will be open. All United Postal Service operations will be closed except for UPS Express Critical.

Government offices

Non-essential government offices will be closed on Tuesday - think the DMV or public library.

