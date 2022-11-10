What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?

BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use of those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.

So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?

According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies.

"Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define what does this look like," Wendy Bronfein with Curio Wellness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren from her company's medical marijuana dispensary in Timonium. "For anyone who is looking for access to cannabis products in general, medical remains your access from now until the activation of a new program."

She is hopeful the framework already in place for medical marijuana will guide a group of state lawmakers as they develop policies on taxation and regulation.

They met regularly leading up to the question being placed on the ballot.

Legalization will not take effect until July 1, 2023.

"There are enough states that have transitioned, they have the examples of what to do and what not to do. They're really trying to look like a best-in-class program at the end of the day and do it right," Bronfein said.

In Maryland, you will be able to grow two plants out of public view and possess up to an ounce and a half of cannabis.

Smoking in public is still banned and could result in a civil fine.

People with criminal convictions for marijuana possession can petition to have their records expunged.

"This plant and its products have been stigmatized for years," Bronfein said. "People don't believe others' lives should be ruined over the possession of cannabis."

Recreational marijuana is expected to be big business in Maryland with a market in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

This week's vote follows years of polls that have shown increasing public support for legalization.

If unofficial election results hold, Maryland will become one of 21 states where voters have approved recreational marijuana use, joining Missouri as one of the latest states to legalize it.

Voters rejected similar measures in Arkansas and North and South Dakota on Tuesday. https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/live-updates/elections-2022-marijuana-legalization-voting-rules-gun-rights-ballot-initiatives-states/