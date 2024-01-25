Ravens to don purple jerseys, black pants for AFC Championship against Chiefs

BALTIMORE -- After much speculation about game threads, the Baltimore Ravens announced the team will don black pants with purple jerseys in Sunday's AFC Championship matchup against Kansas City.

While viewers voted overwhelmingly for blackout uniforms in a WJZ poll, purple on black appears to be a winning pairing, according to Ravens Uniforms Tracker. The dedicated uniforms account reports the team has won 22 of the last 25 games it wore the combo.

The Kansas City Chiefs will come to Baltimore Sunday to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship game, after a win against the Buffalo Bills.

It's an exciting time for Baltimore. This is the first time in decades that the AFC Championship game has been held in the city.

Businesses in Downtown Baltimore are preparing for an economic boost and, of course, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and if she will be in Baltimore for the big game.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on January 28, at M&T Bank Stadium.

You can watch the game live on WJZ.