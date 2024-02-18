Westminster resident starts gaming tournament to fundraise for Alzheimer's

BALTIMORE - In an effort to fight against Alzheimer's, a Westminster resident is hosting an unlikely gaming tournament.

Inside of Tables and Towers, there's a big mission underway.

J.C. Watts is on the front line. He's organizing a Warhammer 40,000 tournament.

The reason for this mission— to raise awareness for Alzheimer's.

"So my grandfather passed away in December 2020 during COVID times," Watts said. "And I was just, I grew up hanging out at my grandparents house."

Watts teamed up with the Maryland Alzheimer's Association to start a fundraiser, combining two things he loves— his grandfather and Warhammer 40,000.

"I just, I got tired of being sad and I wanted to do something," Watts said.

"The first year he wasn't quite sure what he was getting into, but he has a well oiled machine now. And it's just crushing his goal. He's raised over $22,000," said Nicole Gorski, the development manager of the Longest Day fundraiser, an effort part of the Alzheimer's Association.

You wouldn't think a game like Warhammer tournament could be a fundraiser, but together they made it happen.

"That's the beauty of the Longest Day is we provide people an opportunity to take any activity they would like and to turn it into a way to raise awareness of funds to support the mission of the Alzheimer's Association," said Gorski.

"The community support, the people who say, 'Hey, man, you know, my grandfather died. My grandmother died, my dad has it," Watts told WJZ. "It's the support, this love, and now it's just for everybody."

It's become a worldwide effort.

Livestream gaming experts, including Joe Schneidler, jumped in to help. He livestreams war gamer tournaments like this around the globe.

"I am just the guy who's like in front of the camera, the real people who were making this happen or all of the people who were playing or people donating or people watching, you know that those are the people who really deserve the credit," Schneidler said.

"If I can do something that makes sure something else goes through and our family went through then we are good," said Watts. "This impact that it's had, I pray that we can get there and help them find a cure."

You can learn more about J.C.'s cause by visiting their donation website.