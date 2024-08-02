Westminster community left picking up the pieces after devastating church fire

WESTMINSTER -- The pastor of Clearfield Bible Church in Westminster is figuring out what's next after a fire destroyed it.

However, even without a physical church, Pastor Ray Newman said his community will continue to thrive as best it can.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal still hadn't reported an exact cause Friday, but along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), investigators determined it likely sparked in the attic.

Piles of bricks, burnt wooden frames: what's left of Clearfield Bible Church has Newman in pain. But, the church leader of 15 years said his faith is keeping him together.

"My heart is fixed on the Lord and the joy I receive from him. I think I speak for every one of the members of this church," he said.

Reports of the fire came in around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Office of the Fire Marshal. Around 75 firefighters from the region and Pennsylvania responded to put the blaze out in two hours.

Unfortunately, the damage was done.

One firefighter suffered a "life-threatening medical emergency," according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. WJZ has reached out to Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS for an update on the firefighter, but hasn't heard back.

Cecelia Gallagher has lived by the church for more than 16 years. She said it's been a staple, a landmark, and a rite of passage for several of her neighbors.

"My neighbor who lives on the bottom of our property said, 'Well, I went to preschool there,'" Gallagher said.

A church volunteer who was in the basement at the time of the fire got out safely. Newman is grateful no one died in this.

"We have lost brick and mortar and wood. We have not lost Clearfield Bible Church," Newman said. "It still exists."

The church will live on, just a little differently for the time being.

"Our motto is following Jesus, loving one another, reaching the world," he said. "That's what we're gonna continue doing."

Clearfield Bible Church will be having a Sunday service at 10:40 a.m. at the pavilion on the church's property. Everyone is welcome to attend.