West Baltimore car fires investigated as arson
BALTIMORE -- Three car fires Monday morning in West Baltimore are being investigated as arson, police said.
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of KoKo Lane, where they found three cars "engulfed in flames," police said.
Fire crews responded and extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.