Wes Moore to be keynote speaker at Morgan State University's fall commencement ceremony

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore will be the keynote speaker for the fall commencement ceremony at Morgan State University, according to school officials.

Moore, who will be the first Black governor of Maryland, will deliver a message of inspiration and perseverance before an audience of about 500 graduates, faculty, school staff and guests, school officials said on Wednesday.

The ceremony is set to take place at Talmadge L. Hill Field House on Friday, school officials said.

"We are honored to have Governor-elect Wes Moore as our fall Commencement keynote speaker, MSU president David Wilson said. "His character and commitment to living an impactful life reminds us of the values that we want our graduates to embody. His life story is a testament to our students that success can be achieved through the journey of personal development and personal choices, which include successes and failures."