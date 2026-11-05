Gov. Wes Moore appoints longtime aide his new chief of staff

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday he has appointed his long-serving aide Manny Welsh to be his new chief of staff.

Moore -- who won reelection to a new four-year term on Tuesday -- said Welsh was replacing Lester Davis, who has served as his chief of staff since Oct. 2025.

Davis has been appointed to be interim chief executive officer of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) by the TEDCO Board of Directors, said a news release from Moore's office. Welsh's appointment takes effect immediately.

TEDCO is a state-supported organization that seeks to advance "Maryland's innovation economy by fostering an inclusive, entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the growth of technology and life sciences companies," according to the body's website.

"As we continue to build an economy that expands pathways to work, wages, and wealth, TEDCO could not have selected a more capable leader during this pivotal chapter in the organization's history and Maryland's economy," Moore said in a statement. "I'm grateful for everything Lester has given this administration, and I can't wait to see what he builds next."

Moore added that Davis had "inherited some of the longest standing, thorniest problems" faced by the administration. "He implemented new processes and creative solutions to help deliver real results, and so much more. Lester has made State government work better for the people of Maryland, with integrity, discipline, and heart."

Since October 2025, Welsh has served as the principal deputy chief of staff and Maryland's first chief administrative officer. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing operations of the executive branch of Maryland's state government and for implementing Moore's agenda.

Previously, Welsh served as Moore's deputy chief of staff, overseeing operations at 12 different state agencies.

"Manny has been an invaluable asset to this administration since day one. He defines what it means to be a public servant having served Marylanders for years in state government," said Moore.

"His encyclopedic knowledge on how to pull the levers of state bureaucracy to tackle complex problems and find innovative solutions is exactly what Maryland needs right now," Moore added. "I've relied on his sage advice for years, and I know he will help us deliver for the people of Maryland as we head into our second term."