Wegmans recalls some spinach, greens and cat grass over salmonella concerns

Attention Wegmans shoppers: The supermarket is recalling greens and cat grass that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall affects baby kale and baby spinach, micro greens and cat grass sold in seven states, including Massachusetts. The other states involved are New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Wegmans has six grocery stores in Massachusetts.

The recalled greens from Wegmans FDA

The company says the soil the products were grown in tested positive for salmonella.

"This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall," Wegmans said.

The recalled cat grass has been sold since October 25, 2022. The micro greens have use by dates of 12/17/22 and 12/24/22, and the baby kale and baby spinach have a use by date of 12/20/22.

Anyone who bought the recalled greens should return them to the store for a refund.

Click here for full recall information.