Beautiful weekend expected across Maryland

Pleasant weekend gives way to hotter weather in Maryland next week

It's a fairly calm weather day across Maryland, with no big changes expected in the forecast.

This afternoon, some clouds — and maybe a stray shower or two — could spin into southern Maryland as a low-pressure system develops far offshore. An easterly breeze off the water will keep temperatures a little cooler than average for early August.

High pressure over the Northeast will keep things dry through tonight, but that same onshore flow may lead to some patchy fog or low clouds overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-50s in cooler spots and mid-60s elsewhere.

The weekend looks pleasant and mostly rain-free, thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure overhead. Saturday will start off with that same slightly below-normal feel, but a gradual warming trend will begin on Sunday as the high shifts offshore. Skies should stay mostly sunny, though some fog or low clouds could sneak in late at night or early in the morning.

By Monday, a more typical August pattern takes over — warmer, more humid air will surge back into the state. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s to start the workweek, climbing well into the 90s by midweek. The added humidity could push heat index values into the triple digits by Wednesday.

Storm chances will remain low at first, limited mainly to isolated pop-ups in the mountains on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, as the heat and humidity peak and the ridge begins to weaken, scattered thunderstorms may develop, with a small chance that one or two could be strong.

Overall, the next week looks dry for most of Maryland, with no signs of a soaking rainmaker anytime soon — so enjoy the calm while it lasts, and get ready for the heat to make a comeback.