Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels runs for 2 TDs in 37-20 loss to Tampa Bay

Baker Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 37-20 rout of the new-look Washington Commanders, spoiling the NFL debut of No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels on Sunday.

Daniels was more effective running the ball than passing, scoring a pair of rushing TDs for Washington, which is aiming for a fresh start with the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, Dan Quinn as the coach and Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. running the offense and defense, respectively.

The former LSU star was one of three rookie starting quarterbacks in Week 1, along with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and 12th pick Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos. He joined Robert Griffin III (2012) as the only rookies to start a season opener for Washington since 1967.

Mayfield jumpstarted a fizzling career last season, signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers and winning Tom Brady's old job before leading Tampa Bay to a third consecutive NFC South title and a playoff victory.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick from the following year's draft was rewarded in the offseason with a three-year, $100 million contract that answered any lingering questions about whether the Bucs considered him the QB to lead them forward.

Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes without an interception Sunday, including TD throws of 1 and 17 yards to Mike Evans. Chris Goodwin scored on a 4-yard reception and rookie Jalen McMillan had a 32-yard TD catch in the second half.

Daniels scored on a pair of 1-yard runs after halftime, the last one coming with just under two minutes left. He finished with 88 yards rushing on 16 attempts and went 17 of 24 passing for 184 yards and no interceptions. The Bucs sacked him twice.

Injuries

The Buccaneers played without starting DL Calijah Kancey (calf) and Logan Hall (foot), who were inactive. CB McCullum (concussion) left the game in the first quarter and did not return. ... CB Bryce Hall (right ankle) was carted off the field early in the third quarter. Reserve CB Josh Hayes (ankle) also was ruled out in the second half.

Up next

Commanders: Host the NFC East rival New York Giants next Sunday.

Buccaneers: At Detroit next Sunday. The Lions eliminated Tampa Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.