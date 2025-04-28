Washington Commanders, D.C. leaders agree to build at RFK Stadium site

Washington, D.C.'s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation's capital as part of an agreement between the organization and the District of Columbia government to build a new stadium. The project is expected to total nearly $4 billion.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday the District of Columbia and the Commanders reached an agreement to construct a new home for the football team in the city at the site of the old RFK Stadium, the place the franchise called home for more than three decades. It would open in 2030, with groundbreaking expected next year, pending D.C. City Council approval.

The Commanders are contributing $2.7 billion, with the city investing roughly $1.1 billion over the next eight years for the stadium, housing, green space and a sportsplex on 170 acres of land bordering the Anacostia River. The stadium itself will take up just 16 of those acres.

The team and the mayor announced the move in a video posted on social media, narrated by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann, who spoke about his experience playing at RFK Stadium and how the new one will benefit the city.

"Let's bring the Commanders home," Theismann said. "The time is now. Let's bring Washington back to D.C."

City and team officials, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, unveiled the plans at an event at the National Press Club in front of a backdrop reading, "Welcome home." Mambo Sauce's "Welcome to DC" blared from speakers as Goodell, Bowser and controlling owner Josh Harris entered to cheers.

Commanders' ownership has been considering places in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. The most recent progress came when Congress passed a bill transferring the RFK Stadium land to D.C. that was signed by former President Joe Biden in early January, after lobbying on Capitol Hill by Harris and Goodell late last year.

Washington has played in Landover, Maryland, since moving there in 1997. The Commanders' lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover runs through 2027. Harris has called 2030 a "reasonable target" for a new stadium.

The team played at RFK Stadium, 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S. Capitol, from 1961-96 before moving to Maryland. Harris and several co-owners, including Mitch Rales and Mark Ein, grew up as Washington football fans during that era, which included the glory days of three Super Bowl championships from 1982-91.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore reacts to RFK Stadium deal

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday that the state has prepared for the possibility of the Commanders returning to Washington, D.C., despite an effort to convince them to build a new stadium in Landover.

The Commanders' home stadium is currently the Northwest Stadium in Landover, formerly FedEx Field.

"Our priority has always been ensuring that the Landover community will see a transformative new development in the years ahead, regardless of the stadium decision," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

According to the governor, Maryland executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the owners of the Commanders that outlines requirements if the team moves to Washington, D.C.

"The team committed to carrying out a speedy stadium demolition, beginning within 90 days of the first game in the new stadium, and to provide maintenance and security at the site as it is redeveloped," the governor said.

The Commanders also committed to collaborating with the state and the local community on a redevelopment plan for Northwest Stadium, "that will be responsive to local priorities and have a projected economic impact at least equal to that of the current stadium," according to Gov. Moore.

The governor said the plan will ensure that the state "will not be left with another RFK Stadium."

Gov. Moore said state leaders and the Commanders have already discussed some ways to reimagine the stadium in Landover after the team's departure.

"Currently, we have a nearly 200-acre property that gets used eight times a year for a few hours, and I have said from my earliest days as governor that the people of the area deserve better," Moore said.

CBS News Baltimore contributed to this reporting from the Associated Press