Warmer Weekend Expected in Maryland

Happy Saturday, everyone!

Prepare for a warm weekend that feels like the season we're (still) in - summer! Normally, you'd expect highs closer to 80° however, we'll warm into the low to mid 80s in some neighborhoods. Highs around that range are more typical in July and August vs mid-September. Humidity will be slightly elevated. However, humidity levels won't be as high as we had in June and July.

While most locations will only see a mix of sun and clouds, it may not be completely dry on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible, however, any rain won't amount to much. The rain chance is very low today and many neighborhoods will get through the day without any precipitation.

Another warm day is on the way Sunday. Highs could reach the mid-80s during the afternoon, especially in and around Baltimore City. It'll be hot for the Ravens' home opener Sunday afternoon - don't forget the SPF no matter where you're watching the game. Sunshine mixes with clouds through the day.

Eventually, we will see more fall-like temperatures in the upcoming week before another potential warm up heading into the final weekend of summer.

We are in need of some rain here in Maryland. This past week's drought monitor showed moderate drought returning to parts of our state. The next best chance for a few showers comes around midweek. Even that isn't looking very impressive with some parts of the state possibly only seeing clouds vs rain. Higher rain totals appear to be possible in southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore.