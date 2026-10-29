Warmer through Friday across Maryland, nice Halloween weekend

Unseasonably warm temperatures will build into Maryland Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Cooler air will return for Halloween weekend, but the weather should remain nice and dry for the trick-or-treaters.

Late week warmth, great weather for Halloween across Maryland

Thursday afternoon includes more sunshine, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. A few neighborhoods could reach 80° south and west of Baltimore City.

A weak cold front will cross the area late Friday evening. The forecast remains dry as it moves through. The front will help cool temperatures down a bit through Halloween weekend. Clouds will increase on Halloween (Saturday) afternoon. But, the forecast remains dry. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the lower 60s Saturday.

Plan on temperatures in the upper 50s through trick-or-treating on Saturday with dry weather conditions and light winds.

Wet weather gradually returns for first week of November

Remember - we fall back by one hour Sunday at 2 a.m. Your sunrise Sunday will be an hour earlier at 6:34 a.m. The sunset will also be an hour earlier at 5:05 p.m. Sunday's forecast has trended dry with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will top out in the middle 60s Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather will now likely extend through at least the middle of next week. This includes Election Day on Tuesday with a partly sunny sky with highs topping out in the lower 70s. Wednesday should be nice as well with highs in the lower 70s. Sun will give way to late day clouds.

Wet weather will now likely build into the area next Wednesday night or Thursday with an increasing chance of a period of rain or rain showers. This will also likely bring an end to the unseasonably warm temperatures we enjoy for the first part of next week.