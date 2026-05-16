Warmer for Preakness Saturday, few showers this week

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

This weekend will be warm with a few showers mixing in. Humidity will increase slightly on Sunday for more of a summerlike feel.

Warm, summerlike weekend

High pressure in control keeps things quiet to start the weekend. Abundant sunshine continues into the afternoon. High temperatures will feel more like mid-June instead of mid-May. We warm into upper 70s to mid-80s across the area. It'll be a little cooler in the mountains and toward the beaches of the states.

Starting in western Maryland, clouds and a few showers slowly creep across the state. Not everyone sees showers as they will be spotty to scattered. Rain appears to be mainly light this evening into the overnight.

Sunday starts dry in many areas. We will see more scattered showers tomorrow with dry time mixing in, as well. Overall, rain totals this weekend won't amount to much. Less than a half an inch is expected.

Sunday is the warmer half of the weekend as temperatures approach 90°.

Heat wave this week

Once we see 90° in the area, we'll stay in that range for a few days. Monday peaks around 90° again with mid-90s on Tuesday. The 90s make a comeback on Wednesday along with wet weather making a comeback. A cold front moves through the state later on Wednesday into Thursday morning, firing off showers and storms.

Rain remains in the forecast to close the work week on Thursday and again on Friday. Multiple rain chances are welcomed to continue to try and counter the ongoing drought.