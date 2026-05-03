Warmer air moving into Maryland into early week

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

A brighter - and slightly warmer - day is on the way to end the weekend. Temperatures continue to climb through Tuesday before rain chances midweek.

Warmer air to return

High pressure is in control of our Sunday weather across Maryland. We started with a freeze warning in western zones of the state and a frost advisory farther east for most counties along the Pennsylvania state line.

Sunshine helps to warm us up to just slightly above where we landed on Saturday afternoon. The April sun angle should help to make it feel warmer although, temperature-wise, it'll be similar to Saturday. Highs peak in the upper 50s to low 60s for much of the state outside of the mountains. Gusty winds will be the only weather story for today with gusts approaching 30 mph in some areas.

Tonight into Monday, high pressure shifts east and our wind direction will change from northerly to southerly. That will kick our warming trend into high gear. Expect high temperatures Monday in the low to mid-70s. Our normal high temperature in early May is in the low 70s.

We continue to warm on Tuesday. The afternoon will see high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity remains low so we get to enjoy warmer air without the summerlike humidity.

Wetter by Wednesday

A few spotty showers may move through on Tuesday with a cold front west of us but most neighborhoods stay dry.

As the cold front approaches, we'll see rain chances increasing mid- to late week. Wetter weather moves in ahead of the front on Wednesday. The front eventually crosses Maryland during the day on Thursday. Both days could produce thunderstorms but Thursday has the higher likelihood of storms as the front moves through.

This front will also bring cooler air for the rest of the week into the Mother's Day weekend - highs return to the 60s and 70s. Breezy to gusty winds also return midweek.

A low chance for afternoon or evening showers comes on Friday before more rain chances next weekend.