Warmer air continues to build into Maryland for Wednesday

Milder air continues to move into Maryland.

Mainly dry weather also continues into the midweek however we will feel some breezier winds on Wednesday.

Spring-like conditions

Tuesday was slightly warmer across Maryland with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s and even a few locations hitting 50°.

A warm front across the state Tuesday afternoon will push northward and even milder air is expected for the rest of the week, especially Wednesday.

Tonight, cloud cover remains for part of the evening and fog develops in some parts of the state. Fog could be dense for some overnight as temperatures cool to near 40°

Behind the warm front, Wednesday brings abnormally warm conditions to Maryland. Afternoon highs soar into the mid to upper 50s and even a few low 60s across the state. Breezy winds could gust up to 25 mph, as well. After the fog overnight, skies clear so along with warmer temperatures, Wednesday will also be a brighter day with more sunshine overhead.

A cold front will follow a little later on Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler air for Thursday. Although cooler, the following days will stay on the mild side. Expect temperatures Thursday through Saturday in the 50s (warmest on Saturday with more 60s possible).

Cooler air returns by Sunday.

Delayed rain chance

Other than the warm-up, the weather pattern is a quiet one over the next couple days.

A few sprinkles are possible very late on Thursday heading into Friday.

Our attention turns to Friday into Saturday for our next round of more active weather. Scattered showers will end the week and start the weekend. Saturday will be the wetter of the two days a front moves through.

Sunday will be cooler and drier.