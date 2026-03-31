Warm weather in Maryland Tuesday with isolated storm chances

Maryland will experience more warm weather on Tuesday, with some chances for isolated storms and showers lasting through midweek.

Winds from the southwest continue to stream mild air into Maryland over the next couple of days.

Spring weather across Maryland

Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s to low (and some mid) 80s for the afternoon. Wednesday could be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Those who live around the Bay - especially on the Eastern Shore - will be a bit cooler compared to locations away from the water. Around the Bay, temperatures peak in the mid-70s.

A cold front moves through on Wednesday, bringing in slightly cooler air for Thursday.

Unsettled and stormy weather

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry across the board.

The cold front mentioned above will fire off some storms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be a bit stronger.

We have a level 1 risk for severe weather Wednesday, meaning that an isolated storm may approach severe levels. Not everyone will experience severe storms.

Strong, damaging winds and larger hail are the biggest concerns with any storm that becomes severe.

Any storm could produce heavier showers and stronger winds. Tuesday and Wednesday both feature breeziness and some gusty winds outside of any shower or storm.

The cold front moves south of us for the late week, but it may be close enough that we keep cloud cover and rain chances for the end of the week into the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday before another warm up closer to 80° on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances continue into Sunday.