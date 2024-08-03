Maryland Weather: Warm, humid and stormy today in Baltimore

An ALERT DAY continues for intense heat and strong to severe storms through the late evening hours

BALTIMORE -- An active and warm pattern continues this weekend with daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. We will have to monitor for the potential of some stronger and more widespread storms today. Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for updates.

Saturday

It's a warm and humid day ahead with temperatures in the low 90s for most. We can expect partly cloudy skies in the morning with a few more clouds around as the day goes on. We will also be tracking showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which could turn severe. If you are planning to be outside and perhaps attending Artscape, please stay hydrated and remain weather aware. These storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, hail and damaging winds. A Flood Watch also goes into effect from 3-10 p.m. Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for updates.

Saturday Night

A few scattered showers and storms are possible overnight. It's mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Sunday

Another day of heat and humidity with daytime highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny skies return with afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up once again. However, thunderstorm chances tomorrow look to be more scattered in nature.

Sunday Night

Conditions quiet down by Sunday night with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday is still quite hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s but hang in there a break from the heat arrives midweek.

Tuesday features daytime highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies, and the slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

By midweek, isolated to scattered PM shower and thunderstorm chances return, but we should enjoy a break from the high heat. Showers may impact us Thursday and Friday of next week. The rain is much needed as drought conditions continue to worsen over a good portion of Maryland.