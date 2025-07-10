Typical Summertime weather expected across Maryland this weekend

More wet weather in Maryland heading into the weekend

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows will dip into the 70s making for a warm and humid night across the region. Any lingering showers should dissipate after midnight for our Eastern Shore communities.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily west of I-95.

Scattered storms are expected to return over the weekend, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday's storm chances appear lower, while activity may increase slightly on Sunday. Highs both days will approach 90 degrees, with nighttime lows remaining in the 70s.

The unsettled pattern will continue into early next week. Storm coverage is expected to increase on Monday, followed by more isolated activity Tuesday. Rain chances are forecast to dip midweek before rising again late in the week with the approach of another cold front.