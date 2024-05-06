Want to get soaked by the Orioles owner? David Rubenstein will serve as Guest Splasher for a game

David Rubenstein will serve as Guest Splasher for a game

BALTIMORE - New Baltimore Orioles' owner David Rubenstein is getting involved in the splashing game at Camden Yards.

Fans sitting in the Bird Bath Splash Zone in Section 86 on Friday will get sprayed by Rubenstein, a Baltimore native who purchased the controlling stake of the Orioles in March.

The Orioles' social media team announced the Guest Splasher with a video and the saying "Rubensplash reporting for duty."

I have an admission to make: when my distant relatives emigrated from Ukraine to America many years ago their name was Rubensplash but a clerk at Ellis Island changed it to Rubenstein. Finally, I can publicly embrace my heritage. Go @Orioles https://t.co/b2PzURMKNE — David M. Rubenstein (@DM_Rubenstein) May 6, 2024

"I have an admission to make: when my distant relatives emigrated from Ukraine to America many years ago their name was Rubensplash, but a clerk at Ellis Island changed it to Rubenstein," Rubenstein added on social media. "Finally, I can publicly embrace my heritage. Go @Orioles."

The video shows Rubenstein exchanging his Orioles cap for floaties, goggles and a pink flamingo floatie.

"I was born ready," Rubenstein said. "Do all the owners do this?"

In his role as a fill-in Mr. Splash, Rubenstein will spray fans with water whenever his team records an extra-base hit or scores a run.

The Orioles, in first place in the American League East, play the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series this weekend.

When Rubenstein became the Orioles' owner shortly before opening day, he pledged he wouldn't be the type of owner to sit in a suite, away from the fan base. He wanted to walk with the crowd and talk to fans, and spray them with a hose, apparently.

Rubenstein's investment group purchased the Orioles for $1.725 billion.