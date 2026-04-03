Alcohol, money stolen during break-in at newly opened Baltimore burger restaurant

A new restaurant in Baltimore was broken into nearly a week after it opened in the Canton neighborhood.

Wanna Smash Burger posted a video of the alleged break-in on their social media on Thursday, April 2, with the caption, "Burgers so good they're breaking in for them."

In the video, a person is seen throwing something through a window of the business, smashing it before entering with another person.

"The glass was completely shattered from the outside in…when you walk in there was literally glass everywhere," said Dajana "DJ" Veujatovic, Director of Operations.

DJ told WJZ the suspects went right for the cash register, computer, and printer before returning for the safe.

"They left and came back a third time, took one of our trash cans and filled it up with pretty much all of our tequila," she said. "They took two iPads…just anything that was in their vicinity."

The Los Angeles, California-based restaurant, which specializes in wagyu smash burgers, held its grand opening just a week before, on March 27.

$9,000 in estimated damages

Baltimore police said they are aware of the break-in. As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

According to police, the break-in occurred around midnight in the 3500 block of O'Donnell Street. Police said suspects entered the building and stole multiple bottles of alcohol and money before fleeing.

Restaurant staff estimates the damage to be around $9,000.

Vujatovic says one of the stolen iPads pinged near Mondawmin Friday morning, and thanks to help from the community, the restaurant was able to recover some of the other stolen items.

On the Facebook group for this neighborhood, everyone has been uploading any ring footage that they've had, which has been incredibly helpful, too," she said. "It led to us finding one of our cash registers, a computer, and a printer a couple of blocks away. It was dumped in front of someone's house."

Robberies in Baltimore City

Data from the Baltimore Police Department shows there were a total of 335 commercial robberies across the city in 2025. So far this year, 79 commercial robberies have been reported.

Last year, Baltimore's Federal Hill community experienced a string of break-ins amid a spike in crime, police said.

There were at least eight reported break-ins, larcenies, and destruction of property offenses near Riverside Park.

Moo Moo Cow, a popular ice cream shop in Federal Hill, was also a victim of three vandalism attacks, in which suspects threw bricks and a rock through the front windows.