Walters Art Museum to close early Friday, all of Saturday in preparation for gala

BALTIMORE -- The Walters Art Museum will close early Friday and for the entirety of Saturday in preparation for a gala scheduled for Saturday night.

The museum said its "reimagined" fundraiser will highlight educational programs at the Walters, local artists, vendors and partner organizations.

On Friday, the Walters will close at 2 p.m. so preparations can begin.

The gala, which is scheduled to start Saturday at 6 p.m., includes cocktails, dancing and dessert.

The Walters will reopen Sunday, October 16 at 10 a.m. and resume normal hours.