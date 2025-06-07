Walter P. Carter Neighborhood pool opens in Northeast Baltimore

The rain on Saturday morning did not stop Baltimore City from unofficially kicking off summer.

Local leaders and community members made a big 'splash' as they welcomed the brand-new Walter P. Carter Neighborhood Pool in Wilson Park.

Jill Carter said it is more than a pool— it's her father's legacy.

"Walter P. Carter was my father. Walter P. Carter was a man, a living, breathing man who stood for uncompromising principles and integrity," said Jill Carter, Walter P. Carter's daughter and former District 41 State Senator.

Carter's father is the reason she spent her Saturday morning celebrating the grand opening of the brand-new pool.

"His last words on Earth— public words– were I will commit the rest of my life to making this city a fit place where our kids can live, and this is a testament to that. This is a legacy of that. This is a place where our children can come," Carter explained.

Community members, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks jumped in to help mark the occasion while emphasizing the importance of having a safe place to swim.

"We want them to come and have fun in a safe way. Never swim when there isn't a lifeguard. Make sure your parents sign you up for Rec Pro so you can get into the pool," said Mayor Scott.

New Baltimore City pool renovations

The Walter P. Carter pool is part of the City's "Rec Rollout" initiative. It's one of three redesigned facilities opening this summer.

"It is right there in their neighborhood for them to go to, to swim with their friend, and swim with their neighbors, and enjoy their pool," said Karen Jordan, the Deputy Director for Baltimore City Recreation & Parks.

For years, Rec and Parks has been prioritizing renovations and repairs to address the aging infrastructure of city pools.

Throughout 2024, the city made upgrades to multiple community pools.

Patterson Park Pool reopened in May 2024 after being closed the previous summer for extensive renovations. The closure angered community members due to the sweltering heat in August 2023.

The pool now features a brand-new mechanical system, piping, plumbing, drains, and a pool liner.

Neighborhood pools, like at Walter P. Carter, will operate Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"If you want to exercise, we have lap lanes. If you just want to come and get wet and enjoy yourself, we have that as well. But we also have furniture and other amenities so that you can come and just enjoy yourself at our pools," Moore told WJZ.

Park pools will expand their schedule starting June 17, operating Monday through Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend hours remain 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.