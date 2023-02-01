Virginia girl's coach fired after impersonating 13-year-old junior varsity player

A Virginia assistant girls basketball coach has been been fired after video surfaced of her impersonating a 13-year-old junior varsity basketball player on her team and even participated in a game on Jan. 21.

Parents of the girl being impersonated in the game say Arlisha Boykins -- a 22-year-old coach for the team -- took the court for Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, for a game against the Nansemond River JV team.

The player that Boykins was impersonating was out of town for a club tournament, the her parents told WAVY-TV in Norfolk.

"Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked," the player's father said in an interview with WAVY-TV.

The student's father also stated that his daughter isn't planning to return to Churchland High School next school year.

In addition, the family hopes to receives a formal apology from the school.

Following an investigation by the school, Churchland officials conducted a meeting with parents of both the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball teams. In that meeting, it was determined that both teams wouldn't continue playing this season, Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco told USA Today.

Nolasco also revealed that Boykins is no longer employed by the school.