String of juvenile gun violence raises concerns in the Baltimore area

A string of shootings involving teenagers across Maryland over the past week is raising renewed concerns about youth gun violence and access to firearms.

Police said they issued an arrest warrant in Laurel for a 16-year-old suspect connected to a shooting on Friday, May 15. Investigators identified the suspect as Bryan Bonilla-Barrios, who is wanted on assault and gun-related charges.

Police described the teen as armed and dangerous and urged anyone who sees him not to approach him and instead contact authorities immediately.

3 teens injured in Baltimore shootings

The same day, Baltimore police said three teenagers were injured in two separate shootings.

In Northeast Baltimore, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Furley Avenue, according to police. In Southeast Baltimore, two other boys, ages 15 and 17, were hospitalized after being shot multiple times on North Potomac Street.

A man working nearby told WJZ that one of the bullets shattered the window of his van, nearly hitting him in his head.

"I have become numb to it. I've seen it so much," he said. "Death, gunshots, it happens every day. I hear it every day."

Brittany Council, a Baltimore resident and mother, said the accessibility of guns to young people is especially concerning.

She said she regularly talks with her teenage son about making positive decisions and thinking about his future.

"Forget what other people say, forget what other people want," Council said. "What do you want? What do you see for yourself, and how do you create choices that get you to that pathway?"

Teens involved in gun violence in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police also reported two separate shootings involving teenagers in Towson on Thursday and Friday. Authorities said all three victims in those incidents were teens.

Residents said the violence is becoming increasingly alarming.

"It just breaks my heart that that's happening right now," said Nadeen Diaz.

Police across the region continue to ask anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. Authorities reminded the public that anonymous tips can be submitted to investigators.