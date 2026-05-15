Two teens hospitalized in Southeast Baltimore shooting

Two teenagers were injured after a shooting took place in Southeast Baltimore early Friday evening.

According to Baltimore Police, officials responded to the 1200 block of North Potomac Street for reports of the shooting at 5:49 p.m.

When units arrived, they found both a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The two teens were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Southeast District responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.

Individuals with information are urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Alternatively, they may submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.