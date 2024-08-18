Elderly man dies after Fells Point attack. Police are trying to identify the suspect.

BALTIMORE -- A 74-year-man died after he was attacked Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, and police are working to identify the suspect.

Police shared photos and are asking the public if they recognize the suspected attacker.

Police said David Philpot was attacked around 2:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital, police said.

Suspect Identity Sought



In reference to the assault of a 74-year-old male, who later died at an area hospital, investigators need your help identifying the suspect seen in these photos.



Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact investigators… pic.twitter.com/24iMfsBWc9 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 19, 2024

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.