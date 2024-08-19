Suspect arrested in fatal assault of elderly man in Fells Point

BALTIMORE -- A suspect accused of fatally assaulting an elderly man in Fells Point over the weekend was arrested in Baltimore County, according to police.

David Philpot, 74, died after being attacked in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Baltimore County Police said they located and arrested Timothy Clinedinst in Dundalk.

Police previously shared photos, asking the public if they recognized the suspected attacker.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen commented on the arrest in a social media post.

"In the aggravated assault of David Philpot, a person of interest has been identified and is being transported from Baltimore County to Baltimore City. I am grateful to Baltimore City and County police for the coordination," Cohen said. "The Fells Point community has been devastated by this heinous crime. We will work with law enforcement, community, the SAO and the victim's family to make sure justice is fully served."