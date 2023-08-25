Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Police seeking to identify suspects in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify the suspects in a deadly shooting in Northwest Baltimore. 

Police said that on June 28 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Harford Road, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

2600 Harford Road homicide investigation by Baltimore Police on YouTube

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

