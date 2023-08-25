VIDEO: Police seeking to identify suspects in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify the suspects in a deadly shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said that on June 28 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Harford Road, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.