Man, 21, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight, police said. 

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2600 block of Harford Road, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 9:04 AM

