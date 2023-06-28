Man, 21, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2600 block of Harford Road, where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.