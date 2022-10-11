Victim in September Fells Point shooting has died, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man who was shot in the head in Fells Point last month has died, Baltimore police said Tuesday.

Eligah Hooks, 23, died on Oct. 6, police said.

Hooks had been listed in grave condition after he was shot on Wednesday, Sept. 28 about 1 a.m. A woman was shot in the arm during the same incident in the 700 block of S. Broadway.

Video WJZ obtained shows one of the victims being taken away by paramedics on a stretcher.

"We were just watching a movie and then all of a sudden we heard six shots ring out in succession like rapid, a full chamber," a witness who declined to give her name told WJZ. "It was pretty violent and aggressive. It was pretty abrupt. It was pretty scary."

Her roommate said the gunfire made her heart stop.

"It was terrifying," the roommate said. "I've never heard anything like that in my life."

They said they heard an argument with loud screaming about a half hour before the shooting.

Fells Point resident Jesse Britz said once every three to four months something happens in the neighborhood.

"Typically it's after midnight so we just try to stay in when it gets late when the bars start closing," Britz said. "It is very concerning. It makes you want to stay inside after dark."