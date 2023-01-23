Watch CBS News
Victim in Northwest Baltimore shooting identified

BALTIMORE — A man who died after being shot in Northwest Baltimore, last week, has been identified as 37-year-old Carl Gilmore.  

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

That's where they found the man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Sinai Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

