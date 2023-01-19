Man dies following violent shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 37-year-old man has died after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

That's where they found the man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Sinai Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

