Vicki Brick-Zupancic, CEO of Baltimore fitness company dies of ovarian cancer

Vicki Brick-Zupancic, CEO of Baltimore fitness company, died after years of battling ovarian cancer, according to a social media post by her family.

Forever in Our Hearts, Vicki Brick-Zupancic Valued members and friends of Brick Bodies, it is with a very heavy heart... Posted by Brick Bodies Fitness Services on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

"Vicki was a cherished daughter and a loving mother, wife, and sister. She was an innovator, a leader, and an inspiration to everyone she knew. Her dedication and contribution to the Brick Bodies brand has helped shape us into the clubs you know and love today," the post read.

Brick-Zupancic, 43, attended McDonogh School and played on the University of Maryland women's team from 2000-2004, according to the Baltimore Banner.

After graduating from college with a degree in kinesiology and communications, Brick-Zupancic played basketball overseas before returning to the U.S. and joining the family businesses. At that time, her family was opening up a new gym location - where Brick-Zupancic began working in sales.

Working her way up, she eventually became vice president of the company in 2013, doubling the club membership within nine months of taking on the role.

Brick-Zupancic's cancer diagnosis

According to the Banner, Brick-Zupanic was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2021. She underwent multiple treatments, including chemotherapy, according to a 2023 blog post.

"A few months after giving birth, I started experiencing unusual discomfort in my lower abdomen. However, the doctor attributed it to my body adjusting post-childbirth. Unaware of ovarian cancer and its symptoms at the time, I now wish I had insisted on an ultrasound. Fast forward a year and a half later, I could barely leave my bed to attend my friend's bachelorette dinner due to severe lower abdomen pain," Brick-Zupanic wrote.

The pain continued, and she eventually got an ultrasound, which revealed the ovarian cysts, she explained.

Brick-Zupanic went on to detail her symptoms and treatment. She said that adjusting her diet and doing intermittent fasting helped her tolerate chemotherapy better than she expected.

Brick family grieves a difficult loss

"Victor, Lynne, Jon and the Brick family appreciates all your love, prayers and support, especially recently. We ask for privacy for the family during this very difficult time, and we will share all arrangements and plans as they become available," the family wrote as they concluded the social media post. "Brick Bodies is a family, and as we grieve, we encourage you to lean on each other for comforting support."