Body of missing 75-year-old woman found in container in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a body found in a container this month in West Baltimore as Versey Spell, a 75-year-old woman who was first reported missing last year.

Spell was first reported missing to police in October 2022, from her home in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.

She disappeared under suspicious circumstances. According to her family, they found Spell's doors were forced open, the house was in disarray and a strange woman was in the homeowner's bed.

The relatives said Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.

Missing Vulnerable Adult On October 19, 2022, Ms. Versey Spell was reported missing from the 3900 block of Berrington... Posted by Baltimore Police Department on Friday, October 21, 2022

Those who knew Spell told WJZ in November she had been renting an apartment from a long-time friend and co-worker for the past 15 years.

Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The remains were found March 3 in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, down the block from Spell's home.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.