Police find human remains inside container in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police found human remains in a container in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Thursday.

Around 5:37 p.m. On March 3, officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue after a request for police assistance.

When they arrived, they were told that there was a black container containing possible human remains in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiners' Office for an autopsy, and homicide was notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.