Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find human remains inside container in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Police found human remains in a container in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Thursday.

Around 5:37 p.m. On March 3, officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue after a request for police assistance. 

When they arrived, they were told that there was a black container containing possible human remains in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.  

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiners' Office for an autopsy, and homicide was notified.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 11:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.