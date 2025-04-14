Maryland Sen. Van Hollen requests meeting with Salvadoran president to discuss mistakenly deported man

In a letter, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen requested a meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported last month.

Van Hollen's letter comes ahead of Bukele's scheduled visit to the White House Monday.

"Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia should never have been abducted and illegally deported, and the courts have made clear: the Administration must bring him home, now. However, since the Trump Administration appears to be ignoring these court mandates, we need to take additional action," Van Hollen said. "That's why I've requested to meet with President Bukele during his trip to the United States, and – if Kilmar is not home by midweek – I plan to travel to El Salvador this week to check on his condition and discuss his release."

In the letter, Van Hollen said he has met with Abrego Garcia's wife, mother, and brother, who said they were "extremely worried" about his health and safety.

U.S. leaders in El Salvador reported Saturday that Abrego Garcia is alive and secure. He is being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), where the U.S. has already sent more than 200 Venezuelan men accused of being in gangs.

Abrego Garcia's deportation

Abrego Garcia was deported to a Salvadoran prison on March 15, despite having a "withholding of removal" protection order that he received in 2019. After that order, he was released from custody and returned to his home in Prince George's County.

On April 1, Judge Paula Xinis ruled that Abrego Garcia's deportation was illegal and ordered the government to "facilitate" his return by April 7.

But the Trump administration appealed the order to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court, which upheld Xinis's order. The Department of Justice then sought a Supreme Court Stay, which was granted by Chief Justice John Roberts, pausing the return deadline.

On April 10, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision, upholding Judge Xinis's order requiring the Trump administration to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States.

According to court documents, ICE admitted that Abrego Garcia's deportation was due to an "administrative error," but initially did not take action to return him to the U.S. Abrego Garcia has no criminal record and has never been charged with a crime in the U.S. or El Salvador.

However, ICE officials argue that Abrego Garcia was a danger to the community and an active gang member in MS-13.

According to Abrego Garcia's attorneys, the only evidence of his alleged gang ties stems from a confidential witness and the fact that he was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and a hoodie at the time of his arrest.

Protestors share frustrations

On Saturday, Maryland protestors gathered at the Tesla dealership in Owings Mills. The protestors said the Trump administration is violating Garcia's human and constitutional rights.

The protest organizers said they will protest every Saturday going forward.