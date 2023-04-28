Upcoming Orioles games postponed and rescheduled due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers announced on Friday that the team had postponed its plans to play against the Baltimore Orioles due to inclement weather.

The two baseball teams had been scheduled to square off at Comerica Park in Michigan.

Additional rain is expected on Saturday, too, team staff said.

For that reason, the split doubleheader was rescheduled to an earlier time, according to team staff.

The first game has been moved to 12:10 p.m. while the second game will kick off at 5:10 p.m., team staff said.

Tonight's game vs. the Orioles has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/GFJ6Qxeqij — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 28, 2023

All paid tickets for Friday's game are valid for the split doubleheader on Saturday, according to team staff.

Tickets for the game that was initially scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Saturday will be valid for the game at 12:10 p.m., team staff said.

No ticket exchange will be necessary, according to team staff.