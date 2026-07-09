Unsafe working conditions found at Baltimore DPW wastewater treatment plant, report reveals

A new report by the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found unsafe working conditions at a Department of Public Works (DPW) wastewater treatment plant.

Earlier this month, the OIG visited the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant, where it found cracked flooring, air conditioners that did not cool the entire building, and showers that were not functioning.

The report said employees were working in extreme heat with temperatures reaching 86 degrees. Employees also said there was a chemical haze in the building and a broken urinal in the locker room.

The temperatures following the visit by the OIG surpassed 100 degrees, with the heat index as hot as 110 degrees.

DPW said that it has since removed loose rock and debris and has repaired the HVAC system.

"As outlined in DPW's formal response included in the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General's report, some of the issues identified were already being addressed before and during the Inspector General's July 1 visit, with additional corrective actions initiated immediately afterward," DPW stated. "DPW continues to address both immediate maintenance needs and long-term infrastructure improvements while maintaining a safe work environment for employees."

"Staff is not assigned to work in areas with the identified deficiencies, and larger projects, including the laboratory renovation, remain underway as part of DPW's ongoing investment in the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant."

DPW safety measures

Last month, DPW said it implemented safety protocols to keep employees protected, especially during the extreme heat.

DPW Director Matthew Garbark said crews will have coolers with water and Gatorade on every truck, and all trucks and facilities were checked proactively to ensure the air conditioning is working properly.

Crews are also required to take 15-minute breaks every hour.

"We are implementing our heat on his prevention plan, which goes into effect at 80 degrees, 90 degrees, and 100 degrees," Garbark said. "That's heat index, not temperature. So different standards apply during each one of those thresholds."

Prior OIG reports on DPW working conditions

In 2024, an OIG report detailed poor working conditions in the city. It was reported that employees had been working in the heat without the city providing water or property cooling facilities.

The inspector visited at least eight DPW facilities and found poor conditions.

The report also showed that some of the facilities only ran hot water, a fan was barely blowing, and an air conditioner was only pumping out at 84 degrees. At one facility, the inspector general said the conditions were deplorable and there were signs of neglect of basic human needs.

Weeks later, sanitation worker Ronald Silver II died on the job of heat-related illnesses.

An OIG report said that DPW workers feared retaliation for stopping work due to illness and described a culture that discouraged breaks even in dangerous heat.

In 2025, the OIG said it had seen noticeable improvements to working conditions at DPW facilities.