Improvements made to Baltimore DPW sites after 2024 heat safety failures, OIG says

The Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General said Tuesday it has observed significant improvements to working conditions at Department of Public Works facilities.

The report follows a 2024 OIG investigation that detailed failures in heat safety protocol, and a lack of basic amenities at the Cherry Hill Reedbird Yard.

In a new report released Tuesday, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming said her office followed up on earlier findings that workers at the Cherry Hill yard were laboring in unsafe heat without adequate water or cooling equipment.

The original inspection done in July 2024 revealed only a few bottles of warm water floating in a trash can, no working air conditioning or fountains, and a thermostat reading above 83 degrees by 6 a.m.

Some DPW trucks were also found to lack air conditioning. On the day of that inspection, the heat index had risen above 100 degrees.

The 2024 findings came in the wake of several workplace safety complaints and were part of a broader investigation that followed the heat-related death of DPW worker Ronald Silver II, the OIG said.

That investigation also prompted additional reports on conditions at other DPW sites and the department's overall workplace culture.

Following the 2024 report, DPW acknowledged the poor conditions and pledged to make improvements. The OIG said in its follow-up that progress has been made.

Improvements made at DPW's Cherry Hill yard

As of June 24, 2025, operations at the Cherry Hill yard were relocated to 2900 Nieman Ave. to allow for renovations.

A shuttle service now transports employees between the two locations, according to the report. The OIG said it observed an open lot with several new trailers, containers, city vehicles, and DPW trash trucks.

At the new site, the OIG said it found two large coolers filled with ice and water bottles. Many employees told the OIG they receive water and ice daily, with no limit on the number of bottles they can take.

A functioning ice machine was also available on site, the OIG said.

Workers also said they had access to clean, air-conditioned trailers, proper uniforms, and functioning locker rooms with showers and stocked bathrooms.

The OIG also verified the presence of coolers, fire extinguishers, and designated cooling stations, per the report.

Employees noted that overall conditions had improved, and most were seen wearing high-visibility uniforms and appropriate boots.

Some supervisors told inspectors that Gatorade packs were regularly distributed.

Bowley's lane sees improved working conditions

At DPW's Bowley's Lane yard, the OIG found similarly improved conditions.

The new findings mark a notable shift from the OIG's March 2024 report, which detailed broken HVAC systems, inoperable ice machines, leaking plumbing, missing toilet paper due to theft, and pervasive foul odors attributed to the site's location atop a landfill.

Workers had also reported worn-out safety gear, a lack of adequate training for new hires, and mechanical problems with trash trucks that allowed exhaust to leak into cabins.

Allegations of retaliation against employees who raised safety concerns contributed to a culture of fear, the OIG previously said.

In the new report, water, Gatorade, and heat stroke prevention materials were accessible to employees, and supervisors were conducting wellness checks every two hours if temperatures reached 90°F, according to DPW.

A July 16 site visit confirmed new refrigerators, ice machines, large freezers, and additional coolers had been provided to staff.

The OIG also confirmed that bathrooms were stocked and that new air-conditioned trailers were being used while renovations continued on the old locker rooms.

Despite the progress, the OIG documented a few ongoing concerns raised by workers.

One employee cited overgrown bushes in alleyways, particularly along the Spaulding and Park Heights route, that made it difficult to reverse trucks safely, requiring drivers to fold in their mirrors and back up blindly.

Another reported a malfunctioning packer and loader on a truck, which was escalated to a DPW superintendent.

DPW confirms facility improvements

In a letter dated Aug. 1, the Department of Public Works acknowledged the improvements and detailed new safety protocols.

The department said it now conducts wellness checks every two hours when the heat index reaches 90 degrees and hourly when it exceeds 100.

Supervisors are required to carry hydration supplies in their vehicles, and regular deliveries ensure resources remain stocked. DPW also highlighted its "Speak Up" platform, which allows employees to report workplace concerns confidentially.

"DPW thanks the Office of the Inspector General for being a valued partner in progress," the department wrote.