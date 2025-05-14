Hazing investigation at University of Maryland leads to reform plan for fraternities and sororities

The University of Maryland, College Park has released a comprehensive plan to transform fraternity and sorority life on campus following serious hazing allegations that led to the suspension of Greek activities last year.

In March 2024, the university began investigating allegations of life-threatening hazing and alcohol abuse at fraternities and sororities on the College Park campus.

The allegations included students being burned and assaulted, with several taken to hospitals for alcohol poisoning.

UMD suspended all social activities involving alcohol and new member recruitment for 21 fraternities and 16 sororities during the investigation.

What the new plan includes

The 16-page "Fraternity and Sorority Life Transformation Initiative" report, published May 7, outlines nine broad recommendations developed by three working groups that formed after interviews with more than 175 students.

"The goal of this transformation initiative is to promote a greater sense of belonging, success, and support for fraternity and sorority members at the University of Maryland," according to Devin Walker, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, who is quoted in the report.

The report says that policies should be "applied equitably, not uniformly," in order to recognize the different histories and operational styles of the university's 58 chapters across four councils.

For historically Black fraternities and sororities in the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), recommendations include eliminating minimum chapter size requirements, hiring a full-time staff member dedicated to NPHC, and creating a physical monument or plaza on campus to honor NPHC history.

For the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC), the plan calls for updating policies that recognize smaller chapter sizes, increasing staff cultural competency, and improving access to campus spaces.

How progress will be tracked

The report establishes a two-level implementation process that will begin in June 2025.

The Department of Fraternity and Sorority Life staff will hold weekly meetings focused solely on implementation, with council advisors leading conversations about their respective organizations.

An Implementation Advisory Team with representatives from multiple university departments will provide oversight, with the DFSL director sharing monthly updates to ensure recommendations are being properly tracked on a dashboard.

"Through collective effort and shared responsibility, we can build a future where all chapters and councils thrive, individually and together," the report says.