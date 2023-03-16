Maryland basketball kicks off March Madness against West Virginia Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Get your dancing shoes ready, it's that time of year again.

As college basketball's march madness goes into full swing with 16 games lined up, the University of Maryland terps will be hitting the court tonight in their first round to face West Virginia University.

You'll be able to catch all the action on WJZ.

Maryland's men's basketball team will be kicking off the "big dance" this afternoon at 12:15 in Morgantown.

The terps are entering the tournament with a 21-12 overall record after reaching the quarterfinals of the big ten tournament, marking the team's first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2021.

Number 8 seed Maryland and number 9 seed West Virginia's matchup is the first game of the round of 64.

The two teams did not play against each other this season and haven't had a match since 2015 when they met in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

West Virginia was victorious, ending Maryland's campaign that year, but the terps have the chance to return the favor eight years later.

It's been quite a journey for a terps team under the direction of a new coach, Kevin Willard, who's brought in some new players and exceeded expectations to earn a tourney berth.

If you haven't filled out your bracket yet, CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander gave us some tips on filling out a winning one.

"We've had a team seeded 5th or worse break through to the big stage, the final four every single tournament over the past decade," he said. "Again, pick a few upsets. You have to hope you hit them right."