University of Maryland Baltimore, the Foundry Church and WJZ team up to host 9th annual Christmas Store

BALTIMORE-- It's a Christmas miracle for West Baltimore resident Paulette Carroll.

"My granddaughter, she is three months old. But we need toys to have her looking around and moving her head and stuff. So this is wonderful, and it plays music," said Carroll.

Today she gets to holiday shop for her grandchildren for a fraction of the price these toys would cost in stores.

"It's a blessing to the community because things are so high, toys are so high now and it's hard for the parents to be able to get their kids some toys so I am very thankful," said Carroll.

It's part of the 9th Annual Christmas Store, put on by the University of Maryland Baltimore and the Foundry Church.

"Everything is expensive nowadays. That includes toys. So I would say people across the board are struggling to afford to buy gifts for their loved ones this year. This year, probably more than other years in the past," said Brian Sturdivant, director for strategic initiatives and community partnerships at UMB.

For months, both groups, with the help of WJZ, raised more than $4000 in cash, along with thousands of dollars worth of new toys. At the Christmas Store, parents can buy the toys for $10 or less.

At least 200 families are expected to come through.

"A couple years ago we decided we wanted to help parents have the dignity and joy of picking out toys for their kids. People that may not be able to afford toys otherwise but could do it at a price point that made sense for them," said Lindsay Ferguson, operations pastor for The Foundry.

At this price point, Carroll can buy for all her grandkids, stress free.

"See, once I get started, it's so hard to stop! Because they have so many wonderful toys and they're name brand for a very low discount price," said Carroll.

The hope is to make the most wonderful time of the year just a little bit merrier.

"It look a lot of pressure off me because you know around the holidays you be so… you cannot afford this, you cannot afford that. So this is a blessing," said Carroll.

The Christmas Store will continue Saturday from 11 until 3 at the UMB Community Engagement Centerat 16 Poppleton Street.

It is open to the public.