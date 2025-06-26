University of Baltimore faces 8% budget cut as enrollment declines

The University of Baltimore will implement an 8% budget cut due to dropping enrollment, according to the Baltimore Banner.

In an email to staff Wednesday evening, the university's chief financial officer, Barbara Aughenbaugh, said the cuts will be enacted through a combination of reductions to "personnel and non-personnel budget lines."

She did not specify how many layoffs, if any, might occur.

Aughenbaugh added that there will also be "other actions," which the university is finalizing with external constituents, including "strategic academic program closures and re-designs" across several colleges.

The Banner said that the university's enrollment has fallen by nearly half over the past 10 years.

Results of a 2020 report conducted by a task force appointed to study financial problems facing the university revealed that tuition and revenue are UB's primary revenue sources—and revealed a need to stabilize enrollment.

The university has four colleges for arts and sciences, business, law, and public affairs, along with a campus at the system's Shady Grove program.

Maryland universities face financial strain

University of Baltimore's cuts come after the slash of more than $150 million from the University System of Maryland in Gov. Wes Moore's effort to resolve the state's $3 billion deficit.

Each of the USM's 12 universities now faces cuts around 7%.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) announced layoffs of 30 full-time staff and the elimination of 30 vacant positions due to these federal cuts, alongside "modest salary reductions" affecting about 1,000 employees, including leadership.

Johns Hopkins University reported laying off 2,200 workers in March 2025, citing the loss of USAID funding and new caps on indirect research costs imposed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

On June 5, JHU said it was pausing pay increases and reducing spending due to funding uncertainty. The university said those cost reductions will extend through at least the 2026 academic year, and possibly longer.

Then on June 19, Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland sued the U.S. Department of Defense over research funding cuts.