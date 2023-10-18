Union for Prince George's Co. school bus drivers call for better security after assault video surfaces

Union leader calls for better security after school bus driver assaulted by parent

Union leader calls for better security after school bus driver assaulted by parent

Union leader calls for better security after school bus driver assaulted by parent

BALTIMORE - The union representing school bus drivers in Prince George's County is demanding better security after surveillance video surfaced of a parent assaulting a substitute bus driver.

The footage shows children from Lake Arbor Elementary getting off the bus on October 13 when an adult started cursing at the driver and accusing them of speeding.

Next, a man started cursing when the driver held back a small child to confirm their parent was present. The man then lunged onto the bus and hit the bus driver as a child screamed.

"A man boarded the bus and assaulted the bus driver as students were disembarking," Prince George's County Public Schools said. "The incident is under investigation."

Union leadership says between this and another incident last May when police say several children tried to murder another on a bus, drivers need much more security.

"Parents act younger than them kids, Irresponsible," said Nicole, a Fairmount Heights bus driver and union leader. "They come out there and want to fight you instead of being an adult."

Nicole shared with WJZ a message for parents.

"We need them to calm down," Nicole said. "We need them to understand that our priority one is the kids, their safety."