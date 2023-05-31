'Baby K', teen suspect in Prince George's school bus assault arrested

BALTIMORE -- The teen suspect in an armed school bus attack known as "Baby K" has been arrested, and is being charged as an adult, Prince George's County Police said Wednesday.

Officials said that on May 1, a school bus stopped at Iverson street and Sutler Drive in Oxon Hill to drop off students.

While stopped, the 15-year-old allegedly boarded a school bus with two other suspects, displayed a handgun, and attempted to shoot a 14-year-old multiple times.

Detectives said that the weapon malfunctioned, but ammunition was recovered from the school bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries due to the assault.

Prince George's County Chief of Police Malik Aziz said the crime "shocked even the most veteran law enforcement officials."

Baby K faces adult charges of attempted first and second degree murder, assault, and firearms offenses, amongst other charges.

The other suspects, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill are also charged as adults.

Aziz said that he hopes the arrest reinforces the department's commitment to arrest anyone who commits a crime, regardless of age.