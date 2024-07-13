Union Church's Serve Day provides community service through Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina

BALTIMORE -- Union Church hosted its annual Serve Day on Saturday which engaged more than 4,000 volunteers across three states.

The church operates across Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Union Church partnered with organizations, including the Maryland Food Bank, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels.

Senior pastor Stephan Chandler, from Union Church in Columbia, said projects included renovating local schools and parks, assisting at nursing homes and hospitals, organizing food drives and hosting community events like blood drives.

"Part of our faith is to be a blessing to others," Chandler said. "Nobody cares what you have to say until they know that you care. When you help other people in need, it puts your own life into perspective."

