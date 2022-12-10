Watch CBS News
Local

Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

abd.jpg

Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.

Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said.
 
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.