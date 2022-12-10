Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.

Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said.



Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.